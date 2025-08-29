Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul, Tejashwi over remarks against PM Modi’s mother

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday strongly criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after abusive remarks were allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the ‘Voters Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Prasad said, “What do Congress people think? How much arrogance do they have inside them? They did not even spare the Prime Minister’s late mother.”

The BJP leader also accused Congress workers of violence during a protest outside the Congress state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, where BJP workers had gathered.

“Our workers went to protest peacefully, but Congress' people attacked them with sticks, bricks, and stones. One BJP worker was seriously injured. An FIR has been registered, and we demand strict police action,” Prasad said.

He further alleged that Congress has a history of abusing Prime Minister Modi.

“Congress has abused PM Modi 107 times so far. But neither Rahul Gandhi, nor Sonia Gandhi, nor Tejashwi Yadav has ever apologised. Every time they abuse, they lose elections,” he said.

On the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Prasad backed the Election Commission.

“The Election Commission has deleted names of those declared dead and those not living here. Congress and RJD are misleading people and insulting voters. They should stop questioning the credibility of the electoral process,” he said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks, Prasad accused him of spreading falsehoods.

“He talks about ration cards being snatched away, promises jobs through a jalebi factory — when everyone knows jalebi is made in syrup, not in a factory. Rahul Gandhi lies about development. If Tejashwi Yadav keeps following him, he too will ruin his political future,” the BJP leader added.

Recalling the Emergency era, Prasad also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence over past atrocities.

“We were jailed under MISA during the Emergency. Has Rahul Gandhi ever apologised for that?” he asked.

Highlighting the NDA government’s welfare agenda, he announced,

“The NDA government (Bihar) has taken a historic decision today — financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to promote women's employment.”

--IANS

ajk/uk