Ravi Kishan urges parents to remind youth of Bihar’s past, defends Nitish Kumar’s leadership

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Bhojpuri film superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan made an emotional appeal to the people, urging parents to educate their children about the state’s past and how far it has come under the NDA government.

“I urge all parents to tell their children what Bihar was like 20 years ago — how people lived in fear and how crime ruled the streets,” Ravi Kishan said while addressing a public meeting in Bhojpur’s Sandesh block on Friday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that we must not forget history. Bihar’s reputation was terrible before. But after our government came to power, the pace of development accelerated. We are now running on the path of progress, and we must never go back,” Kishan said.

Recounting his own experiences, the actor-turned-politician said, “When I came to Bihar in 2001 for the shooting of Saiyaan Hamaar, the roads were in horrible condition. The atmosphere was terrifying — shootings, ransom, and kidnappings were common. But today, Bihar has changed completely. I appeal to everyone to tell their children about the ‘Jungle Raj’ of 20 years ago so that history is never repeated.”

Ravi Kishan expressed confidence that Bihar would achieve great heights of progress after November 14 and said that everything would be clear on the day of the results.

Reacting strongly to Tejashwi Yadav’s remark calling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar old and sick, Ravi Kishan came out in passionate defence of the JDU leader.

“Nitish Kumar sacrificed himself for Bihar. His wife never even entered the Chief Minister’s residence. He devoted his entire life to beautifying Bihar and pulling it out of misery. There isn’t a single blemish on his political career,” he said.

Drawing an emotional comparison, Ravi Kishan asked, “When our parents grow old, do we abandon them on the streets? Nitish Kumar has given everything for Bihar. He has energy, honesty, and dedication.”

The BJP MP further said that the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, being held in two phases, will once again witness the people’s support for the NDA.

“Those who supported the RJD until yesterday are now standing against them. People will rise above caste politics and vote for the NDA. I am confident that Bihar will once again form a double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar,” he said.

