Raua sab par Chhathi Maiya ke kripa banal rahe: UP CM Yogi wishes mothers, sisters observing Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday shared a video message on the occasion of Chhath Puja, extending greetings to all devotees. He said, "Raua Sab Par Chhathi Maiya Ke Kripa Banal Rahe (May Chhathi Maiya’s blessings be upon you all)."

Taking to his official social media handle ‘X’, CM Yogi said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone on Chhath Puja. Raua Sab Par Chhathi Maiya Ke Kripa Banal Rahe. My special wishes to all mothers and sisters who observe this difficult fast for the well-being of their families.”

Describing the significance of the festival, he added, “Chhath Puja is the confluence of faith and discipline. Through Surya Upasana (worship of the Sun God), it conveys a message of light, energy, and balance. This is not merely a festival; it is the soul of our culture. May all devotees observing the fast be blessed with success, health, wealth, and happiness. Let this sacred tradition continue for generations to come.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to devotees across the country on the occasion of Nahay Khaay, marking the beginning of the four-day-long Chhath puja.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, “The four-day-long Chhath festival begins today with the sacred rituals of bathing and eating. My heartfelt greetings to devotees across the country, including Bihar. My salutations and respect to all those observing the fast."

"This grand festival of our culture symbolizes simplicity and restraint, its purity and adherence to discipline are incomparable. The scenes witnessed at the Chhath Ghats on this sacred occasion offer a wonderful inspiration for family and social harmony. The ancient tradition of Chhath has had a profound impact on our society," PM Modi added.

He further wished that Chhathi Maiya bestows her bountiful blessings on everyone.

"Today, Chhath is celebrated as a major cultural festival in every corner of the world. Indian families living around the world participate wholeheartedly in its traditions. I wish that Chhathi Maiya bestows her bountiful blessings on everyone," he said.

PM Modi further said that Chhath Mahaparva is a unique confluence of faith, worship, and love for nature.

"Chhath Mahaparva is a unique confluence of faith, worship, and love for nature. While offerings are made to the setting and rising Sun, the offerings also incorporate the diverse colours of nature. The songs and melodies of Chhath Puja are also imbued with a unique sense of devotion and love for nature," PM Modi said.

He further remembered that Bihar's Nightingale, late Sharda Sinha, had a close relationship with Begusarai.

"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to visit Begusarai just yesterday. Bihar's Nightingale, Sharda Sinha, had a close relationship with Begusarai. Sharda Sinha and many other folk artists from Bihar have added a unique touch to the Chhath festival through their songs," PM Modi added.

PM Modi further shared a song of Sharda Sinha who had died during the Chhath festival last year.

"Today, on this great festival, I am sharing with you all such songs of Chhathi Maiya, listening to which everyone will be mesmerised," he added.

On the first day, devotees, known as 'Vratis (people who are fasting)' take a holy dip in rivers or ponds and consume a simple, 'sattvic (having qualities of purity, harmony, and balance)' meal of arwa chawal (plain rice) and lauki ki sabzi (bottle gourd curry) after offering prayers. Other traditional foods like chana dal, amla chutney, and papad are prepared and later served as 'prasad (ritual food offering)'.

Mass gatherings are expected across various bathing ghats across the country, where thousands of devotees will participate in the rituals with unwavering faith.

With roots tracing back to the Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, Chhath Puja is regarded as one of the oldest forms of Sun worship. Devotees observe strict fasting, abstaining from food and water for extended periods to express devotion and seek blessings of prosperity, health, and happiness. Worshipping Surya during Chhath is believed to dispel negativity and usher in peace and positivity.

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities across the world.

