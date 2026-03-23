Rationing to mall closures to carless days: Fuel crisis disrupts life across countries worldwide

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Countries worldwide are taking drastic measures to conserve fuel and ensure continued energy access for their people in the wake of the disruption in oil and gas supplies triggered by the escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Read More

The effect of the current disruptions in West Asia is equivalent to the two major oil crises in the 1970s and the 2022 natural gas crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine, all put together, according to a top official of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Nations across Asia, Africa, and Europe have adopted a range of extraordinary steps, including additional public holidays, work-from-home mandates, fuel rationing, and industrial shutdowns to extend limited fuel reserves.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a mandatory public holiday for schools, universities, and non-essential state workers. The island nation has also introduced fuel rationing, with private vehicles getting only 15 litres a week while public transport can draw up to 200 litres.

Neighbouring Bangladesh has closed all universities and coaching centres while shifting to online classes to reduce electricity loads. Fuel rationing was introduced on March 8, and households are being forced to go through 5-hour rolling blackouts to conserve power. The country has even gone to the extent of deploying its army at major oil depots to prevent vandalism and safeguard stocks.

The tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has banned fuel sales in jerry cans to prevent hoarding and introduced work-from-home to cut the use of fuel, which is being conserved for emergency services.

Pakistan has introduced a four-day working week and 50 per cent work-from-home for government employees. Besides, schools and colleges have been shut for the last two weeks.

The Philippines has introduced a four-day working week for government employees, while the private sector is encouraged to adopt work-from-home. The country has also imposed a ban on non-essential public sector travel.

Vietnam has asked businesses to enable work-from-home and encouraged public transport, cycling, and carpooling.

Myanmar is restricting the use of private vehicles to alternate odd-even days based on registration numbers. A widespread shortage of fuel is forcing local petrol stations to shut down, it is reported.

Across Africa, the situation is equally bad. Egypt has, from March 28, ordered malls, restaurants, and retailers to shut by 9 p.m. on weekdays. Government buildings close by 6 p.m. Illuminated billboards are also switched off to reduce power consumption.

Kenya has introduced fuel rationing, and an effective ban on exports has been announced. The energy regulator warned that existing stocks will last only until April, even with these curbs.

In South Africa, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has implemented "controlled allocation measures" at the industry level to ensure fair distribution and prevent panic-buying as diesel signs go dark in multiple provinces.

The New Zealand government is considering reviving the 1979-era "car-less day" policy under which motorists will nominate one no-driving day per week. The country is resorting to fuel stock monitoring with 1.57 million barrels released from reserves. Besides, around 1,100 flights of Air New Zealand have been cancelled due to high jet fuel prices, impacting 44,000 passengers.

In Europe, Slovakia’s government has imposed official diesel purchase quotas, limiting how much diesel each buyer can get, to prevent hoarding and shortages.

Slovenia has rolled out fuel rationing with 30 litres for cars and 200 litres for trucks at its fuel stations to prevent shortages and ensure local supply amid high demand.

--IANS

sps/vd