Ration card a powerful tool to empower women in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, highlighted how a single ration card is becoming a powerful tool of empowerment for women across the state by giving them access to multiple welfare benefits and essential support systems.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said that in Assam, a ration card is no longer just a document for food security but a gateway to dignity, safety and financial relief for mothers and sisters, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections.

"In Assam, a Ration Card can empower a woman in the truest sense. From Rs 5 lakh Ayushman coverage to Orunodoi benefits, free rice, essential groceries and subsidised cooking gas -- one card, countless lifelines for our mothers and sisters," the Chief Minister added.

He also summed up the initiative with the slogan: "One Ration Card. One Woman. Countless Benefits."

According to the state government, women holding ration cards are eligible for health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, significantly easing the financial burden of medical treatment on households.

In addition, eligible women receive direct financial assistance under the popular Orunodoi scheme, which has emerged as one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer programmes in Assam.

The initiative primarily targets widows, single mothers, elderly women and those living below the poverty line.

Food security continues to remain a central focus of the government's welfare drive.

Under the public distribution system, each beneficiary is entitled to five kg of free rice every month.

Along with this, essential items such as one kg of masoor dal, sugar and salt are provided at subsidised rates to ensure nutritional support for families.

Women beneficiaries are also being provided with subsidised cooking gas connections, reducing dependence on traditional fuel sources and promoting cleaner and safer household environments.

Officials said that linking these schemes to the ration card has helped streamline distribution, prevent leakages and ensure that benefits reach the intended recipients without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government remains committed to women-centric governance and inclusive growth, adding that empowering women at the grassroots level is key to building a stronger and more self-reliant Assam.

