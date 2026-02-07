Rates quite low, safety concerns: Protesting Ola, Uber drivers in Delhi-NCR share their woes

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) As a union of app-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers announced a one-day strike to press several demands, drivers associated with Ola, Uber and Rapido in Delhi-NCR on Saturday said fares were quite low. They also added that these companies do not provide proper safety measures or fair rates.

In Delhi-NCR, drivers linked to app-based ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido are currently on a nationwide strike.

Speaking to IANS, a driver said, “I drive for both Ola and Uber, and we are on strike today because the companies’ rates are very low and there has been no increase in fares.”

Another driver in Delhi said, “Rates are quite low, that’s why we are on strike. Nowadays, it is becoming difficult to even earn Rs 1,000 per day.”

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, drivers also joined the strike, raising concerns over low earnings and safety. Services were disrupted in several cities as drivers demanded better compensation and stronger security measures.

A driver in Ghaziabad said, “The reason for the strike is that we are not receiving fair rates, and our safety is not ensured. Every day, a driver gets harmed, as you may have seen in the news. We are concerned and demand that the company provide us with proper rates.”

Another driver added, “We drive for Ola, Uber, Rapido, InDrive and Bharat Taxi across all platforms. None of these companies provide proper safety or fair rates. Companies arbitrarily cut commissions and recover money from us.”

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU), backed by several labour organisations operating across India, announced the strike. The union described the move as a protest against what it called unfair pricing practices and weak regulation in the sector. It also stated that aggregator platforms continue to decide fares independently despite the existence of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

In its post, the union said, "No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt must act now. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit. Govt silence = platform impunity."

The union has placed two main demands before the government.

An immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services, including autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services. The union said these fares should be finalised in consultation with recognised driver and worker unions and should align with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

The second is a strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial transport of passengers or goods.

According to the unions, the agitation is being organised against the continued failure of the Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. Despite these guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally set fares, pushing workers into unsustainable working conditions and forcing longer working hours with declining earnings.

