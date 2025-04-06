Rashtriya Janata Dal to challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court, with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and party leader Fayaz Ahmed filing a petition on behalf of the party.

The duo will approach the apex court tomorrow, Monday, to contest the bill's provisions, which they argue could have significant implications for the management of Waqf properties.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked controversy across political circles, with several opposition parties opposing it.

Earlier, the Congress Party had also initiated their legal battle against the bill in the Supreme Court, expressing concerns over its potential impact on the management and oversight of Waqf properties in India.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, on April 4, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saying it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

The plea said the bill discriminates against the Muslim community by imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments.

Javed was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The petition filed through advocate Anas Tanwir has contended that the bill violates Article 14 (right to equality), 25 (freedom to practice religion), 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), 29 (minority rights) and 300A (right to property) of the Constitution

"The bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and their management, thereby undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community," it added.

According to the plea, the bill introduces restrictions on the creation of Waqf based on the duration of one's religious practice.

On April 4, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday confirmed that the party will not approach the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, indicating that the matter is closed as far as the party is concerned.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "No. We have done our work. We have said what we had to say and made our decision. This file is closed for us now," Raut said.

On Friday he strongly criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament, calling it a move akin to trade or business rather than a genuine effort to protect Muslim interests

The bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an act.

In a post on X, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board vowed to hold protests nationwide against the Bill.

"The government's stance regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is regrettable. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will soon undertake nationwide protests and legal action against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025," the AIMPLB said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an Act. After two days of heated debate in both houses of Parliament, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed.

AAP MLA Khan contends that the Bill curtails the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, enables arbitrary executive interference, and undermines minority rights to manage their religious and charitable institutions.

According to the petition, the amendments affect core aspects of waqf law, including the definition, creation, registration, governance, dispute resolution, and alienation of waqf properties.

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights, an NGO, has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court opposing the Bill.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which was also passed by Parliament.

The Law Ministry notifications, issued on Saturday, said that the President has given her assent to the two bills.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity."

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed. It seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering stakeholders relevant to this, improving the efficiency of the survey, registration, and case disposal process, and developing waqf properties.

While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)