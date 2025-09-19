Rashtra and Ram must move together: Dhirendra Shastri calls for Bundelkhand statehood, cow protection

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The high priest of Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has voiced strong support for Bundelkhand's statehood and urged the government to take immediate action on stray cattle, demanding shelters for them.

Speaking to reporters in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri remarked: “If Bundelkhand were to become a separate state, it would certainly bring great development, progress, and momentum to the region. However, for such a decision, the country has its government and laws, and wise people in authority will take the call accordingly.”

The spiritual leader also expressed deep concern over the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh and Bundelkhand, calling it a matter of “misfortune” for Hindus and Indian society at large.

“This is the greatest misfortune for Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and for Hindus, that the cow, whom we revere as mother, is seen wandering in the streets,” he said.

He urged the government to build 5–10 large cowsheds per district to house stray cattle and prevent both societal inconvenience and religious sin.

“If each cowshed can house 4,000–5,000 cattle, nearly 40,000–50,000 cows could be accommodated. This would clear the streets of cows, provide them shelter and also prevent sin,” Shastri said.

In a strong message on national unity and patriotism, he emphasised: “It is essential for Rashtra and Ram to move together. It is the duty of every Indian to show patriotism. We believe that the National Anthem should be sung in India’s temples, churches, mosques and shrines, at least once a week, so that we remain united in our duty towards the nation and keep patriotism alive in our hearts.”

He also extended best wishes to the Annapurna Ramlila Committee, which is celebrating its 75th Amrit Mahotsav this year.

Announcing a major upcoming religious event, Shastri said: “From November 7 to 16, a padyatra will be held from Delhi’s Adya Katyayani Mata Mandir to Banke Bihari in Vrindavan. Covering over 140 kms in 10 days, this spiritual yatra will pass through Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.”

He added that lakhs of devotees from across India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to join the yatra, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings of the year.

--IANS

rs/rad