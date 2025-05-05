Rani Durgavati’s ‘Maqbara’ mention in exam question triggers outrage in MP

Jabalpur, May 5 (IANS) A contentious matter has arisen in the academic circles of Madhya Pradesh, as a question posed in a Bachelor of Science examination at Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur has incited considerable uproar.

The question -- “Where is Rani Durgavati’s ‘Maqbara’ located?” -- appeared as Question 42 in the second-year BSc examination, conducted on May 3. The multiple-choice question presented four options --Barela, Bamhani, Charguan, and Dandai, all situated within Jabalpur -- yet its very phrasing has provoked indignation among scholars and social organisations alike.

The usage of the term "Maqbara," the literal meaning of mausoleum or tomb, in reference to the illustrious “Hindu queen” has been decried as an affront to her legacy.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at the university have called for immediate corrective action, condemning the question's inclusion as a grave error.

“It is utterly shocking that such an erroneous question was formulated by the university’s faculty. The administration must issue a formal apology, and those responsible should face removal from their posts,” stated Sachin Rajak, NSUI’s district president.

Professor Rashmi Tandan, the university’s examination coordinator, acknowledged the controversy, affirming that those involved in the drafting of the question paper had been instructed to provide explanations.

“This constitutes a serious lapse and should never have transpired. An investigation is underway to determine why the term ‘Maqbara’ was employed. The faculty members responsible for assembling the examination questions have been directed to submit their responses, and subsequent actions will be taken accordingly,” she said.

Rani Durgavati, the valiant Gond queen regent of Gondwana, remains a revered figure in Indian history. She ruled as regent during the minority of her son, Vir Narayan, in the sixteenth century and is best known for her courageous stand against the Mughal Empire.

She epitomised justice, sacrifice, and the formidable strength of womanhood.

In recognition of her enduring legacy, the government of Madhya Pradesh, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has sanctioned a monumental endeavour -- a grand memorial and garden dedicated to her honour, to be constructed on Madan Mahal Hill in Jabalpur.

Spanning 24 acres, the tribute has been allocated a substantial budget of Rs 100 crore, affirming the state’s commitment to immortalising the queen’s valorous contributions to history.

--IANS

pd/sktr