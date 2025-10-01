Ranchi: Politically-themed Durga Puja pandal captivates crowd; Rabri Devi shown beating Tej Pratap Yadav

Ranchi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Nav Yuvak Sangh Durga Puja Committee’s pandal in Namkum, Ranchi, is making headlines for its unique and eye-catching political theme this year. The pandal features statues of prominent political figures, including former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav alongside his mother Marichhiya Devi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his mother Roopi Soren, all positioned next to the idol of Goddess Durga.

However, one of the most talked-about displays is a statue depicting RJD leader Rabri Devi beating her son, Tej Pratap Yadav, which has become a major attraction.

Another statue presents Tejashwi Yadav as the prospective Chief Minister of Bihar.

Additionally, a statue of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is shown wearing a white shirt and blue pants with the words 'PM Is Waiting' printed in the background. The pandal creatively reflects the ongoing political scenario of Bihar and the country at large.

Speaking to IANS, the statue maker said, “I enjoy creating such works. I make statues of whatever is trending. I admire Lalu Yadav’s political work and often donate whatever money I earn to poor people.”

Today marks Maha Navami, an important day of the Navratri festival. On this auspicious day, devotees offer prayers to Maa Siddhidatri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Navratri, which means “nine nights,” is celebrated over nine days and nights in the month of Ashwin. Maha Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha during Navratri.

As part of the celebrations, devotees perform Kanya Pujan, a ritual where young girls symbolising the goddess are worshipped and offered traditional delicacies such as poori, chane (chickpeas), and halwa. The breaking of a coconut on this day symbolises the breaking of ego and the start of new beginnings. The colour pink, often associated with this day, represents happiness and divine blessings.

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Siddhidatri manifested on this ninth day of Navratri. She was pleased with the prayers offered by all gods and granted the blessing that Maa Durga would always protect her devotees from evil forces.

Maha Navami is observed with various rituals and ceremonies across India. It is believed that those who sincerely worship Goddess Siddhidatri will be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and fulfillment of their desires.

