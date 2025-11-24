Ranchi POCSO court sentences four to life imprisonment for gang rape of minor

Ranchi, Nov 24 (IANS) A special court of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Ranchi has sentenced four men, including the minor victim’s boyfriend, to life imprisonment for gang raping a teenage girl.

The verdict was pronounced on Monday after they were convicted last Thursday, November 20. The quantum of punishment was reserved for Saturday, November 22, but was deferred till Monday.

The convicts -- Deepak Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Bunty Tirkey, and Gopal Koiri -- were found guilty of committing the heinous crime. Another accused, a juvenile, is facing trial in the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to the prosecution, the victim was acquainted with the prime accused, Deepak Kumar. On October 2, 2023, Deepak invited her to meet at Dhurwa Dam and later took her to Deer Park on Khunti Road, where he established physical relations with her.

Subsequently, Deepak called his friends -- Nitesh, Bunty, Gopal, and another minor -- and coerced the girl to accompany them to Dasham Falls, about 40 km from Ranchi. There, the group gang raped her.

The victim testified that she was terrified throughout the ordeal and was threatened when she resisted.

The next day, Deepak abandoned her near Dhurwa Dam and fled. Upon returning home, the girl informed her family, leading to an FIR at Dhurwa-Hatia Police Station.

Police acted swiftly, arresting all adults accused and placing them in judicial custody. The prosecution presented strong evidence, including the victim’s testimony, medical examination reports, crime scene verification and other technical evidence.

Based on this evidence, a comprehensive charge sheet was filed. The special POCSO court found the evidence credible and convicted the accused on November 20.

The court emphasised that crimes of such nature against minors are deeply alarming for society and warrant stringent punishment to ensure justice and deterrence. Accordingly, all four adult accused were sentenced to life imprisonment.

--IANS

snc/skp/dan