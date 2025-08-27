Ranchi: MoS Sanjay Seth launches ‘Swadeshi’ campaign to build self-reliant India

Ranchi, Aug 27 (IANS) The state-level campaign “Adopt Swadeshi – Build a Self-Reliant India” was officially launched in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Wednesday by Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth. The campaign began with Seth placing stickers on various business establishments, encouraging traders to sell and promote indigenous products.

Accompanied by members of social organisations, Seth kicked off the awareness initiative by going shop to shop, urging business owners to take a pledge to stock and promote only Swadeshi goods. The campaign started from Kali Mandir and continued through Albert Ekka Chowk, Pustak Path, Kapda Patti in Upper Bazaar, and extended up to Harmu Road.

Representatives from the Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce, along with traders from various business groups, joined the Minister during the campaign. Their collective presence underlined the wide support the initiative is garnering from the state’s business community.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Seth said, “Our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, urged the nation to move towards a self-reliant India. He appealed to all shopkeepers—small, big, and industrialists alike—to place stickers reading ‘I sell indigenous goods’ in our establishments.”

Seth extended his gratitude to organisations like the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for participating enthusiastically in the campaign.

“All shops should proudly display that they stock only Swadeshi goods. Many shopkeepers told us they have some foreign items, but they’re ready to return them to the distributors and pledge to avoid selling imported products from now on. This is a growing awareness. Many traders are actively joining and taking this to the streets,” he added.

Earlier, on August 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again emphasised the importance of Swadeshi and the Make in India mission. Speaking at the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, e-VITARA, in Gujarat, the Prime Minister declared that Swadeshi must become the “mantra” of progress.

“My definition of Swadeshi is very simple,” PM Modi had said.

“It doesn’t matter whose money is invested—be it in dollars, pounds, black or white currency. What matters is that in the production, the sweat must belong to our countrymen. The money may be someone else's, but the effort must be ours.”

--IANS

jk/uk