Ranchi: Babulal Marandi launches ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, Har Ghar Swadeshi’ campaign by writing on wall at Birsa Chowk

Ranchi, Oct 6 (IANS) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi on Monday launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat, Har Ghar Swadeshi campaign by writing slogans on a wall at Birsa Chowk in the state capital, Ranchi.

Present at the event were Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu and hundreds of BJP workers from across the city. Speaking on the occasion, Babulal Marandi said, “Swadeshi in every home, this is our mantra. Party workers will connect with people across the country and urge them to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. This is not the responsibility of one person alone; only through collective effort—everyone’s support, everyone’s development can this be achieved.”

He added, “Adopting Swadeshi is not a small matter. It promotes local employment and supports domestic industries. Promoting local enterprise is essential if India is to become self-reliant and economically independent. That’s why the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeal to all citizens to use indigenous products as much as possible.”

Marandi further stated, “There is a real need for this movement. Our freedom fighters used Swadeshi as a powerful tool. Mahatma Gandhi led the Salt March, promoted Khadi, and spun the Charkha to empower Indians economically. If we remain dependent on foreign goods, unemployment will rise, and capital will flow out of the country. To create jobs and build a strong economy, we must revive and promote the Swadeshi movement.”

Earlier, on September 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 126th episode of his Mann Ki Baat address, had urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi on Gandhi Jayanti and take pride in it.

“October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhiji always emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, with Khadi being one of its symbols. Unfortunately, after Independence, Khadi lost its appeal, but over the past 11 years, interest in Khadi has grown significantly. Sales have surged in recent years,” the Prime Minister said.

On October 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged farmers to follow PM Modi’s call by using only Swadeshi products, while speaking at a statue unveiling event in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.

