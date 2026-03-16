Ramzan charity must not be mistaken for poll cash, IUML chief tells poll panel

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national President Prof K.M. Kader Mohideen on Monday urged the election authorities in Tamil Nadu to ensure that cash carried by members of the Muslim community for religious charity during Ramzan is not seized during enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections.

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In a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, Prof Mohideen said that while the IUML fully supports the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure free and fair polls, special consideration should be given to the religious practices observed during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Election Commission had recently announced the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following which the Model Code of Conduct came into force across the state. As part of the enforcement measures, flying squads and surveillance teams have been conducting vehicle inspections and checks at various locations. Authorities have been instructed to take action against individuals carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash without valid documentation, as part of efforts to curb the distribution of money to influence voters.

However, Prof. Mohideen pointed out that such checks have also led to difficulties for ordinary citizens, including small traders and members of the public.

According to reports, cash being transported for legitimate purposes has sometimes been seized during routine inspections, causing inconvenience and concern among the public. He said the issue assumes particular significance this year because the election period coincides with the holy month of Ramzan, during which Muslims traditionally engage in acts of charity.

One of the key religious obligations during Ramadan is the payment of zakat and fitra, forms of almsgiving intended to support the poor and the needy.

"Many members of the Muslim community distribute zakat and fitra, especially during the last five days of Ramadan." Prof. Mohideen said in his letter, noting that these charitable contributions are often given directly to individuals and families in need.

As a result, people may carry cash amounts that exceed the limits prescribed during election monitoring.

In this context, the IUML leader requested the Chief Electoral Officer to issue clear and appropriate instructions to flying squad officials and enforcement teams so that cash intended for zakat and fitra is not unnecessarily confiscated during vehicle checks.

Stating that the request was made on behalf of the Muslim community, Prof Mohideen expressed hope that the election authorities would consider the matter sympathetically while continuing to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. He also conveyed his best wishes for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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