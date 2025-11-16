Ramoji Rao was visionary nation-builder, says V-P Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday that Ramoji Rao was a visionary nation-builder who transformed Indian media, championed ethical journalism, and built institutions rooted in truth, integrity and excellence.

The Vice-President was speaking at the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 at the Ramoji Film City here.

The awards named after Ramoji Rao, the Eenadu Group's founder and Chairman, who passed away last year, were conferred in seven categories to eminent personalities.

The awardees were Amla Ashok Ruia (Rural Development), Srikant Bolla (youth icon), Madhavi Latha Gali (Science and Technology) Akash Tandon (service to mankind), Sathupati Prasanna Sree ( Art and Culture), Jaideep Hardikar (Journalism) and Pallabi Ghosh (woman achiever).

Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma; Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu; Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy; Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu; Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy; Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu; Former Chief Justice of India, N. V. Ramana; and Chairman and Managing Director, Ramoji Group, Kiron and prominent film personalities attended the event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that the Telangana government will extend all support to sustain the legacy of Ramoji brand in various sectors, mainly journalism and the promotion of the state-of-art Ramoji Film City, which has emerged as the hub of filmmaking in the world.

The Chief Minister praised the Ramoji Group for maintaining values and the traditions left behind by Ramoji Rao.

It is not easy to run such a big organisation, the CM said that Ramoji Film City is a big asset for the state, particularly the city of Hyderabad.

He described Ramoji Film City as the fourth wonder of Hyderabad after Charminar, Golconda and the Hitech City.

He added that visionary Ramoji Rao developed the film City with all film production facilities where one can come with a script and leave the Film City with a complete film print for screening directly.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that he will protect the Telugu language with the inspiration of Ramoji Rao, who made the Telugu people proud.

He called Ramoji Rao the epitome of excellence.

He said that an ordinary person became an extraordinary force.

He gave up everything for the ideology he believed in.

Stating that he had 40-year-long association with Ramoji Rao, CM Naidu said that he learnt many things from him.

He added that Ramoji Rao never sought even a small favour from anyone.

"He used to speak frankly to any party leader in the public interest. His contributions to the Telugu language with impeccable journalism are memorable. Wherever corruption and injustice took place, he fought strongly on behalf of the people with his pen. When there was no opposition, Ramoji Rao was the only person who worked on behalf of the people. If the opposition was weak, he would say that he would work as the opposition," said CM Chandrababu Naidu.

