Ramgiri Maharaj extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, calls for law on 'Gau Seva'

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes on behalf of the entire sant community. The Mahant praised PM Modi's commitment to traditional Indian values, especially his dedication to cow protection, and urged the central government to introduce a national law mandating 'Gau Seva (care of cows)' across the country.

Speaking to IANS, Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj said, “The way Prime Minister Modi has selflessly served the nation is admirable. On behalf of all sants, I wish him a very happy 75th birthday. I also urge the government to pass a law that compels the entire country to engage in care of cows. This will not only honour our sacred traditions but also restore the health of the nation.”

The Mahant emphasised the spiritual and ecological significance of cow protection and said, “Today, people are consuming food that is full of toxins. If we return to a lifestyle centered around Gau Mata, we could once again nourish ourselves with food as pure as 'amrit (nectar of immortality)'.”

Meanwhile, the BJP observed the PM's birthday week as 'Sewa Saptah' (Week of Service), organising blood donation camps and health check-up camps across India. There were no grand celebrations, as PM Modi urged party workers to avoid festivities and instead contribute to relief efforts for flood-affected Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi, one of the most globally-recognised Indian leaders, was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. Coming from humble beginnings, Modi’s journey from a tea seller to the country’s Prime Minister is an inspiring tale of dedication, discipline, and unwavering service.

He left home at the age of 17 to travel across India in search of spiritual understanding and later became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Strongly influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, Modi’s world view was shaped by ideals of service, nationalism, and spiritual discipline.

PM Modi joined the BJP in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, serving until 2014. On May 26, 2014, he assumed office as India’s 14th Prime Minister and is now serving his third consecutive term.

