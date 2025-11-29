Ramban disaster victims to get 189 new houses within 6 months: J&K L-G

Jammu, Nov 29 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Saturday that the disaster victims of Ramban district will get 189 three-room houses within six months.

L-G Sinha on Saturday visited Ramban district and laid the foundation stone for rehabilitation projects aimed at providing permanent housing to families affected by floods and landslides.

Addressing the media, the L-G said the district administration had provided relief and rescue operations to affected families in accordance with government rules, with support from all stakeholders.

"We know that government aid alone is not sufficient to rebuild homes. In partnership with the Human Resources Development Society (HRDS) organisation, 189 families in Ramban district will receive three-room houses within the next six months," he added.

The L-G said that the houses will come with a 15-year insurance policy, health check-ups, and internet connectivity, enabling families to live a secure and dignified life.

He further instructed the district administration to include any affected or poor families who may have been missed in the initial list.

The L-G expressed gratitude to HRDS for supporting the rehabilitation efforts.

"Similar projects are underway in other affected areas, including Rajouri and Udhampur," the L-G said, adding that housing reconstruction for affected families across Jammu and Kashmir remains a priority.

He said Saturday's initiative in Ramban is part of a broader effort to ensure that all flood- and landslide-affected families in the Union Territory are provided with safe and permanent housing.

"The administration is committed to completing the rehabilitation work efficiently and ensuring that all beneficiaries can rebuild their lives with dignity," the L-G added.

On April 20, 2025, the Ramban district experienced intense rainfall and cloudburst, triggering sudden flash floods, mudslides, and landslides that caused widespread devastation across several villages.

The flooding resulted in the loss of at least three lives, with the deaths reported from Baghana village following a house collapse.

More than 45 houses were destroyed, and around 250 structures -- comprising homes, shops, and public facilities -- were partially damaged.

Several vehicles and commercial establishments were swept away by floodwaters, adding to the mounting economic and infrastructural loss.

--IANS

sq/khz