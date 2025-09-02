Ramadoss to announce PMK decision on disciplinary action against son Anbumani tomorrow

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) PMK founder S. Ramadoss will announce on Wednesday the outcome of disciplinary proceedings against his son and party working president, Anbumani Ramadoss, following a stormy episode that has shaken the party’s internal unity.

After a meeting of the nine-member Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) in Thailapuram on Monday, PMK MLA and close confidant of Dr Ramadoss, R. Arul, said that all members had participated in the deliberations and that since Anbumani had failed to reply to the notice, the administrators had recorded their decision in a sealed cover.

He added that the final decision would be announced by Ramadoss on September 3 at the party’s administrative committee meeting.

The confrontation between father and son came to the fore in mid-August when Ramadoss appointed his grandson Mukundan, son of Gandhimathi, as the PMK’s youth wing leader. Anbumani opposed the move publicly, voicing his dissent on the same stage where the appointment was announced, before leaving the meeting midway.

The party subsequently convened a general body meeting in Puducherry on August 17, chaired by Ramadoss, where 16 charges were framed against Anbumani. These included operating a separate office in Panayur, Chennai, making derogatory remarks about Ramadoss on social media, and installing surveillance equipment at the Thailapuram residence.

A show-cause notice asked Anbumani to reply by August 31, but no explanation was submitted.

Notices issued to three MLAs backing him also went unanswered.

With the deadline having expired, the DAC met on Monday to consider whether Anbumani should be expelled from the PMK or removed from his position as working president.

The panel sealed its recommendation and left the final decision to founder Ramadoss. The announcement scheduled for Wednesday is expected to carry major implications for the PMK, a party long associated with the Ramadoss family. Political observers said that the outcome could reshape the leadership dynamics within the party as it positions itself for the 2026 Assembly elections.

--IANS

aal/dpb