Rama Rao terms SIT notice to KCR in phone tapping case as ‘politics of vendetta’

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has condemned SIT notice to party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the phone tapping case and termed it as a ‘clear example of the most heinous politics of vendetta’.

Read More

Rama Rao alleged that the notice to K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is an attempt by the Telangana government to cover up its failures and divert public attention from administrative shortcomings.

Rama Rao took to ‘X’ to react strongly to the notice issued by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to his father and BRS chief KCR.

“This is not an investigation. This is revenge. This is not justice. This is political malice,” he said.

Calling KCR a great leader, Rama Rao said he fought for statehood to Telangana with an unwavering resolve, risking his life, and ultimately achieved the goal.

Rama Rao said KCR is the leader, who through his ten-year rule, showcased Telangana to the world.

“He is a great visionary who nurtured all sections of society, treated the state like a newborn child, and led Telangana on the path of development with schemes like the irrigation revolution, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and Dalit Bandhu,” wrote the BRS Working President.

“Such a leader is now being targeted by the incompetent Congress government, which came to power on the foundation of false promises and reckless assurances. Within a year of coming to power, this government has betrayed the people and completely failed in implementing its promises,” he added.

Stating that KCR is a leader who resides in the hearts of the people of Telangana, Rama Rao said that the Congress government cannot erase the history of Telangana with notices and threats.

“If you insult the Telangana movement and the self-respect of Telangana, the people themselves will teach you a fitting lesson. We will stand by the people and continue the fight against this unjust rule as the voice of the people. The history of Telangana will not be written by investigations but by the verdict of the people,” said Rama Rao.

The SIT on Thursday issued a notice to KCR, directing him to make himself available for questioning at 3 p.m. on Friday (January 30).

The case relates to alleged tapping of phones of several political opponents, businessmen, journalists and even judges under the previous BRS government.

The SIT earlier questioned BRS leaders and former ministers Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao and former MP J. Santosh Rao.

--IANS

ms/rad