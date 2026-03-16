Ram Navami to be celebrated with grandeur in Patna this year: Nitin Nabin

Patna, March 16 (IANS) The festival of Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, will be celebrated with grandeur in Patna this year. BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced this here on Monday.

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Preparations for the occasion have already been intensified by the Shri Shri Ram Navami Shobhayatra Abhinandan Samiti ahead of the grand procession scheduled for March 27.

Addressing a press conference here, Nitin Nabin, also the committee’s convener, along with committee president Jagjivan Singh Bablu and other members, shared details about the upcoming celebrations.

Nabin said that Ram Navami is one of the most significant festivals of the Sanatan tradition and commemorates the divine manifestation of Lord Rama. As every year, a grand event will be organised in the state capital to mark the occasion, he said.

According to the organisers, 51 tableaux (floats) from different localities of Patna will be part of the procession. These tableaux will be presented by Puja Samitis from various areas, ranging from Digha to Transport Nagar and from Sipara to Gai Ghat.

In addition, 52 grand processions will emerge from different parts of the city on Ram Navami, filling the entire capital with devotional fervour. The tableaux will depict various episodes from the life and ideals of Lord Rama.

Organisers said a large number of women are also expected to participate in the celebrations. Ram Dhwaj flags are being installed at major intersections across the city, and residents have been urged to hoist the flags at their homes as well.

The committee plans to distribute around 2 lakh Mahavir Dhwaj flags and one lakh Vikram Samvat calendars among citizens. Puja committees have also been requested to hoist the Shri Ram Dhwaj in nearby slum areas and Dalit localities to ensure wider participation.

To enhance the grandeur of the event, decorative arches (Toran Dwar) and elaborate lighting arrangements will be installed along major roads of Patna. Several social organisations will set up stalls to distribute drinking water and sharbat to devotees along the procession route.

Artists from different parts of the country are expected to perform during the celebrations. The main venue at Dak Bungalow Chowk -- also known as Shri Ram Chowk -- will feature performances by a Mumbai-based band, a dance troupe from Jharkhand, a Ganga Aarti team from Varanasi, and decorative lighting from Chandannagar.

The main stage will also feature large depictions of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman.

The event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, including Syed Ata Hasnain, Governor of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, along with ministers, MPs, MLAs, representatives of social organisations, and prominent citizens.

When asked about the NDA’s performance in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections, Nitin Nabin avoided making a direct comment and concluded his remarks with the slogan, “Jai Shri Ram”.

--IANS

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