Ram Mandir symbol of Sanatan Dharma: BJP on fifth anniversary of Bhoomi Pujan

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Marking the fifth anniversary of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, BJP leader and spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Tuesday described it as a proud moment for every Indian, and called the mandir a symbol of Sanatan Dharma.

Gupta expressed that the construction of the temple, following the Supreme Court’s verdict, is not just a religious milestone but also a cultural one.

Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said, “This is a very proud moment for every Indian. The Ram Mandir is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma. India has represented Sanatan Dharma for centuries - it is part of our civilisational identity."

Referring to the political response from the Opposition, Gupta said, “Even the Opposition had said they would respect the Supreme Court’s verdict. The Ram Mandir has been built as per that decision. It’s been over a year since Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha, and I feel opposition leaders should have visited the temple - not as politicians, but as devotees. Their absence suggests political calculations, perhaps rooted in appeasement.”

He continued, “Avoiding a visit to Ram Mandir cannot be justified except for political reasons. The people of the country see through such silence, whether it’s staying quiet when Sanatan Dharma is insulted or not standing up to protect it. In the last year, the Opposition has shown many such examples. The people will not forget or forgive.”

Gupta further reacted on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into two Union Territories - an event the BJP hails as a historic corrective measure.

“When Article 370 was being removed, there were loud cries - people said democracy was under attack. But today, the ground reality tells a different story. The sense of belonging the people of J&K now have toward India is proof that this decision was right,” he told IANS.

Gupta recalled the troubled times when the Valley witnessed mass processions in support of terrorists.

“Those days are gone. Earlier, thousands would gather in funeral processions of militants. But after Article 370’s abrogation, there’s a visible shift. People have realised where their real future lies," he added.

He highlighted the tangible benefits seen in the region: “Youth in Kashmir have gained employment opportunities, infrastructure is improving, and the economy is growing. Yes, Pakistan still attempts terror attacks, but even Kashmiris now understand that it’s Kashmir that pays the price. Post-Pahalgam attack, it’s clear the people are with India.”

He added, “The decisive phase has arrived. Development of Kashmir is our priority, and the collective effort of the people of India and Kashmir will turn this dream into reality.”

Gupta further reacted to the recent remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who accused India of buying and reselling Russian oil for profit and threatened to "substantially" raise tariffs if re-elected. The Indian government responded firmly, calling the accusations "unjustified and unreasonable."

Gupta said, “Protecting the interests of the Indian public is the topmost priority of the Government of India. Our response reflects a sovereign stance - we’re ready to cooperate, but we won’t do anything under pressure.”

He emphasised that India’s approach is based on principles, not submission.

“This isn’t about being against any particular country or leader. It’s about defending India’s sovereignty. The Government of India has made it clear - we will not compromise on national interest. We are open to dialogue, but not at the cost of our people.”

Gupta pointed out that India’s global posture has evolved.

“The world now sees India as a nation that stands on its own feet. Whether it's dealing with oil imports, trade, or diplomacy, India will always prioritise its citizens. This assertiveness is not defiance - it’s dignity," he told IANS.

