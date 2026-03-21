Raksha University, SSB Academy to accredit security courses​

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) In a move toward strengthening the internal security framework, the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to affiliate and accredit specialised security courses, an official said on Saturday.​

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This partnership establishes a formal framework where the RRU, an Institution of National Importance, will provide academic accreditation for various training programmes conducted at the SSB Academy.​

The formal signing ceremony took place at the SSB headquarters in Delhi, attended by high-ranking officials, including Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro-Vice Chancellor of RRU; Avinash Kharel, Dean of Affiliation and Accreditation at RRU; and Sanjay Singhal, Director General (DG) of the SSB, along with his other officials.​

Under the terms of the agreement, both institutions have committed to a comprehensive exchange of resources, including faculty expertise, pedagogical tools, and specialised training facilities, the statement said.​

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic research on national security and the practical on-the-ground requirements of border guarding forces, it said.​

During the event, Wandra highlighted that the collaboration is already yielding results, noting that RRU recently conducted a specialised "Smart Border Management" course for SSB officials.​

To ensure the highest standards of professional development, RRU will provide SSB personnel with hands-on training through its state-of-the-art laboratories and field-based workshops, said the statement.​

This initiative is expected to modernise the SSB training curriculum, focusing on technology-driven solutions for border surveillance and internal security challenges.​

Singhal, Director General of the SSB, expressed confidence in RRU’s capabilities to provide the necessary educational infrastructure for the force.​

He highlighted that the partnership would focus heavily on the "upskilling and re-skilling" of officials to adapt to the evolving landscape of border management and internal security.​

By leveraging the talent pools of both institutions, the initiative aims to create a robust ecosystem for continuous professional development within the Sashastra Seema Bal, the statement said.​

--IANS

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