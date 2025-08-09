Raksha Bandhan: Delhi BJP chief assures all facilities to his sisters living in slums

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that the party’s government is committed to the development of all 256 Seva Bastis in the city and determined to provide them with every possible facility.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with women and children of Vinod Nagar Nehru Camp (Seva Basti), Sachdeva said that this is not just a celebration, but a commitment to stay connected with every section of society and to strengthen the bond of belongingness.

On this occasion, he also pledged to serve them in every possible way and help them lead a better life.

While speaking to the media, Sachdeva extended warm wishes to all Delhiites on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of the unbreakable bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters.

He added that the Rakhis tied lovingly by the sisters and the innocent smiles of the children made the day all the more memorable.

Sachdeva also remarked that for the past 10 years, the previous government gave no opportunity to the sisters and children of these settlements to celebrate or find happiness and instead used them as pawns in dirty politics.

He assured that the BJP government would now bring joy back to their faces, as they truly deserve.

He emphasised that the BJP is committed, with a spirit of service, to the development of all 256 Seva Bastis in Delhi and is determined to provide them with every possible facility.

Sachdeva said that Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival, but a vivid reflection of our social and cultural values. “It symbolises service, dedication, and a sense of belonging, and reflects the deep love and trust between siblings, fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation in society,” he said.

Those present at the event included Mayur Vihar District President Vijender Dhama, District General Secretary Neeraj Sharma, and Mandal Presidents Tarun Goyal and Ashish Gupta.

--IANS

rch/dan