Rajya Sabha poll buzz intensifies in Bihar; Jitan Ram Manjhi reminds NDA of seat promise

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) Political activity in Bihar has intensified ahead of the elections for five Rajya Sabha seats, which are being seen as significant in the context of the polls to the 37-seats across 10 states.

Of the five Bihar seats, the terms of three NDA MPs and two Grand Alliance MPs are set to expire, making the contest strategically important for both alliances.

Amid this churn, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has reminded the NDA leadership of an earlier assurance made to his party.

Speaking to reporters, Manjhi said that as a constituent of the NDA, he had been assured two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.

He added that while he had not made any formal demand so far, he was confident that the alliance leadership would honour its commitment and that he would wait for the final decision.

Earlier, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan dismissed speculation that his mother, Reena Paswan, would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

The Bihar MPs whose Rajya Sabha terms are ending include Ramnath Thakur, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Premchandra Gupta, and Amarendradhari Singh.

According to the current strength of the Bihar Assembly, the NDA has 202 MLAs, while 41 MLAs are required to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

To secure all five seats, a total of 205 votes would be required, indicating that the ruling alliance falls marginally short of a clean sweep.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance has 35 MLAs. If it manages to secure the support of five AIMIM MLAs and one Bahujan Samaj Party MLA, the opposition could be in a position to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

Sources indicate that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his party are actively exploring this possibility.

However, AIMIM has reportedly placed its own conditions, and negotiations are still underway.

Within the NDA, discussions are ongoing over a possible seat-sharing formula for the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to sources, a proposal is being discussed under which two seats may go to the BJP, two to the JD(U), and one to an ally.

While Upendra Kushwaha is already being considered a strong contender, parties such as LJP (Ram Vilas) and HAM (Secular) have also staked their claim to the remaining seat.

Apart from election-related matters, Manjhi also commented on Bihar's liquor prohibition policy.

He said that while the intent of the law is correct, its implementation has been ineffective.

According to Manjhi, "The wealthy continue to consume expensive liquor, while the poor are forced to consume cheap and toxic alcohol."

He alleged that poor people are more likely to face legal action, while smugglers profit from the illegal liquor trade, and stressed the need for a review of the prohibition law.

