Raju Karpada held 'secret meeting' with Gujarat Dy CM, met IPS in jail: Gopal Italia (Ld)

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (IANS) The political row surrounding the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raju Karpada intensified on Thursday after party MLA Gopal Italia alleged that Karpada held a "secret meeting" with the Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Gandhinagar and had contact with an IPS officer while in jail.

Responding to allegations earlier made by Karpada against the AAP, Italia claimed that the former State President of AAP's farmer wing had acted under pressure linked to his pending criminal cases.

"Raju Karpada held a secret meeting with the Gujarat Home Minister in Gandhinagar," Italia said, adding, "I have confirmed details about which IPS officer met him in jail and what discussions took place."

AAP leader Italia also alleged that no prisoner is ordinarily released after 6 p.m., but Karpada was released at 10 p.m. on the day he secured bail.

"Six o'clock is the usual limit. Raju Karpada is the first person to have been released at 10 p.m. Pravin Ram was released the following day at 2 p.m. This happened because of his arrangement with BJP leaders," he said.

He added that final hearings in two cases against Karpada were scheduled in the Surendranagar court on Thursday.

"Today is the final hearing in both his cases. Pressure was exerted on him that if he did not level allegations against AAP and Gopal Italia as per the BJP's script, anything could happen in court," Italia alleged.

He added, "If he (Karpada) had not held a press conference and accused the AAP, there was a strong possibility of a severe prison sentence."

Karpada, who resigned from all party posts on Wednesday, has two cases registered under Section 307.

In one case, the Surendranagar court has allegedly sentenced him to five years' imprisonment, while the second was pending judgement.

Four to five members of Karpada's family are allegedly named in the latter case.

Earlier on Thursday, AAP frontal organisation state president Pravin Ram said he spent 108 days in jail with Karpada in Bhavnagar and Rajkot, and claimed that Karpada was anxious about the two cases.

"He repeatedly expressed concern that if he was convicted in the second case as well, he would not be able to contest elections," Ram said.

He alleged that the BJP used the old court cases to create fear and exert pressure.

He also urged the Rajkot and Bhavnagar jail administrations to release CCTV footage.

"If the CCTV footage is made public, the truth will come out," he said, asking how Karpadas bail bond was processed swiftly when others granted bail the same day did not see similar speed.

--IANS

mys/khz