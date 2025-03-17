Rajnath Singh, US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Bilateral Ties in Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met and held bilateral talks in the national capital on Monday.

On Saturday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Gabbard, and according to sources, they discussed several facets of the India-US relationship in detail.

Gabbard is visiting India as a part of her multi-nation visit. The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited her.

The US intel chief Gabbard will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials and officials from other countries, The New York Times reported, citing a Trump administration official.

Her visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year.

During his visit, PM Modi met with Gabbard and called her a "strong votary" of the India-US friendship. Gabbard also called it an "honour" to welcome PM Modi and said she looks forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship.

As per the official website of Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard will participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President, ORF. The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will commence today.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue today, where the chief guest, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, will deliver the keynote address.

The Raisina Dialogue, set to be held in New Delhi from March 17-19, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. (ANI)