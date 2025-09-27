Rajnath Singh to kick off discussions on ex-servicemen's welfare on September 29

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday inaugurate a National Conclave 2025 aimed at strengthening efforts for the well-being and reintegration of veterans, an official said.

The two-day conclave, being organised by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Ministry of Defence, is themed 'Viksit Bharat and Ex-Servicemen Welfare'.

The event on September 29-30 aims to serve as a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas and shall be attended by Secretary (DESW) Niten Chandra, said the official in a statement.

Representatives from Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs) and Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs) across the country will engage in grassroots-level discussions.

These deliberations are aimed at sharing best practices, strengthening support mechanisms, and ensuring that welfare schemes reach every veteran with greater efficiency and impact, said the statement.

In addition to policy discussions, the conclave will also feature a recognition ceremony. The Defence Minister will felicitate distinguished individuals and top-performing RSBs and ZSBs for their outstanding contributions to ex-servicemen welfare.

This acknowledgement is expected to not only honour their dedication but also inspire others to redouble efforts in empowering India’s veterans as integral partners in building Viksit Bharat, said the statement.

On September 23, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, held an employment fair for former armed forces personnel in Delhi, where 26 companies offered 100-plus jobs.

The fair was attended by more than 300 retired/retiring officers from the Armed Forces seeking employment, said the Defence Ministry official.

The event, organised at the United Services Institution of India, provided a platform for officers to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service, said the official in a statement.

The shortlisted officers would be interviewed/screened and subsequently employed in various roles ranging from Supervisory, Technical, Management, Administration, and Strategic advisory roles, it said.

--IANS

rch/svn