Rajnath Singh releases collection of President Murmu's 51 speeches

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday released a curated collection of 51 speeches of President Droupadi Murmu in Hindi and English along with the e-version, describing her vision as a guiding light to build Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Named ‘Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)’, the book offers a window into the vision, philosophy, and priorities of the President during her second year in office (August 2023 - July 2024).

Rajnath Singh described the compilation of speeches -- ranging from addresses to the nation as well as at universities, on innovation, the contribution of women in the development of the country, equality and the cultural heritage -- as the essence of the government’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

“The book will become a guiding light to build Viksit Bharat with progressive thoughts while preserving our glorious heritage. President Droupadi Murmu knows the importance of diversity in our country and recognises the pain of the deprived. This book proclaims the spirit of equality,” he said.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan also attended the event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rajnath Singh added that the book is an amalgamation of the knowledge and ideas of the President on diverse fields -- from civilisation to culture, religion to science, art to literature, education to health and past to future.

He termed this inclusiveness as a reflection of the character of India, which can prove to be beneficial for future generations.

Describing Murmu as the best example of women-led development in India, he added that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Indian soldiers carried out the historic Operation Sindoor, achieving all objectives and instilling fear in the minds of terrorists.

Vaishnaw described the ‘Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)’ as a medium to understand contemporary issues from the point of view of the ‘First Citizen’ of the country and hoped that it would introduce public welfare ideas of the President to future generations.

Listing out some inspirational moments from the life of the President, Vaishnaw recalled Murmu’s visit, on the occasion of her birthday on June 20, to the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun, where she was deeply moved by the performance of visually impaired children.

“Her simplicity, sensitivity and spirit of service towards the people is an inspiration to all,” he added.

