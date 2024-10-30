Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh; to interact with Armed Forces personnel

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday began his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the Tawang sector.

Rajnath Singh along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju left for Tawang on Wednesday morning.

"Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interact with Armed Forces personnel and attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Navy's efforts towards self-reliance and innovation and called it an "innovative Navy," adding that India has made significant strides in reducing its dependence on imports.

While addressing 'Swavalamban Conference 2024', Singh said that the Indian Navy's commitment to innovation and humbleness is clearly visible in the program they are carrying out.

"The effort of the Indian Navy is highly praised for your humbleness. I have praised the Indian Navy on many occasions and on many stages. From my point of view, the Indian Navy is in a way an innovative Navy. Your commitment to innovation and humbleness is clearly visible in the program you are carrying out," he said.

He also congratulated the stakeholders participating in the event and the winners of the various competitions.

"The theme of this event is strength and power through innovation and indigenization. I believe that this is not only relevant to the present situation, but it will definitely help in directing your efforts for the future. So I congratulate all of you on this. I congratulate all of the stakeholders participating in this event and the winners of the various competitions," he said.

Recalling his prior visit, Singh said, "A while ago, I visited a region here. The technologies and products shown to me there, they instill faith in the mind that in the coming time, you are going to play a long-term role in the field of innovation and technology."

The Defence Minister highlighted the vibrant culture developed through innovation and technology development in country.

Rajnath Singh said that India has made significant strides in reducing its dependence on imports and becoming self-reliant in defence production. (ANI)