Rajnath Singh Flags Off SANJAY Battlefield Surveillance System for Indian Army

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged off 'SANJAY - the Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS)' from South Block, New Delhi.

SANJAY is an automated system that integrates the inputs from all ground and aerial battlefield sensors, processing them to confirm their veracity, preventing duplication and fusing them to produce a Common Surveillance Picture of the battlefield over a secured Army Data Network and Satellite Communication Network.

It will enhance battlefield transparency and transform the future battlefield through a Centralised Web Application which will provide inputs to Command and Army Headquarters, and the Indian Army Decision Support System.

The BSS is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and cutting-edge analytics. It will monitor the vast land borders, prevent intrusions, assess situations with unparalleled accuracy and prove to be a force multiplier in Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance. This would enable commanders to operate in both conventional & sub-conventional operations in a Network Centric Environment. Its induction will be an extraordinary leap towards data and network centricity in the Indian Army, according to an official press release from the Ministry of Defence.

SANJAY has been indigenously and jointly developed by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) creating a conducive ecosystem towards achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' as a follow up to the Indian Army's 'Year of Technology Absorption'.

These systems will be inducted to all operational Brigades, Divisions & Corps of the Indian Army in three phases from March to October of 2025, which has been declared as 'Year of Reforms' in the Ministry of Defence (MoD). This system has been developed under the Buy (Indian) category at a cost of Rs 2,402 crore, as per the release.

MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials of MoD & BEL were present during the flagging-off ceremony. (ANI)