Rajiv Gandhi was agent of Swedish military firm in 1970s: Nishikant Dubey’s startling charge

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday made a sensational charge at the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, alleging that he acted as an agent of a Swedish military company in the 1970s.

The BJP lawmaker took to social media this morning and also shared a document to corroborate his charge.

“Rahul Gandhi ji's father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji, was an agent of a Swedish military company, meaning he was involved in brokerage in the 70s?” he said in a post on X.

Dubey’s scathing attack on the Gandhi family and former Prime Minister comes a day after the Congress party levelled charges against his wife and accused the couple of “amassing” wealth well beyond their declared income.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, in a press conference on Thursday, cited election affidavits and questioned the astronomical rise in assets of Dubey’s wife from Rs 50 lakh in 2009 to Rs 31.32 crore by 2024.

She said that the corruption issue linked to him is so serious that the 56-year-old BJP MP could lose his Parliament membership from the Godda constituency.

“It is a clear case of disproportionate assets. We also want to see how impartially the Lokpal acts in this case,” she said in a media briefing.

Shrinate demanded an explanation from both the BJP and Dubey and also informed that a formal complaint was lodged with the Lokpal on May 24, 2025, and that the BJP leader was directed to respond within four weeks.

“The numbers don’t add up,” she said, urging the Lokpal to act decisively and transparently.

This drew a cryptic response from the BJP lawmaker, who posted a line on his X handle, saying “maaza aa raha hai” (having fun), thereby adding fuel to the row.

The BJP has maintained that it will cooperate with legal proceedings, while Congress wants to exploit these ‘findings’ to the fullest to corner and embarrass the ruling party.

