Rajasthan’s first public sector LNG plant to start by end of 2025: RSGL

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL), the state government’s joint venture, will commission Rajasthan’s first public sector Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant by the end of this financial year.

Principal Secretary, Mines and Petroleum, and RSGL Chairman T. Ravikant said that along with this, four new CNG stations – including two in Kota – will also be set up.

At RSGL’s Annual General Meeting, a dividend of 0.5 per cent was approved for shareholders, and the annual audited accounts were passed, officials confirmed.

Chairman T. Ravikant stressed the need to multiply RSGL’s turnover and play a leading role in green energy. He underlined the expansion of domestic PNG connections, linking more commercial establishments, and diversifying services.

RSGL Managing Director Ranvir Singh informed that RSGL’s annual turnover has crossed Rs 100 crore, with profits exceeding Rs 6 crore. The company recorded over 22 per cent growth in the CNG segment.

The upcoming LNG plant at Neemrana will primarily serve long-distance transport vehicles. RSGL and GAIL have also begun awareness programs on LNG usage. New DPNG connections in Kota are in the pipeline, along with efforts to bring more commercial and industrial units under PNG coverage.

The AGM was attended by Finance Secretary (Revenue) Kumar Pal Gautam, GAIL’s Sanjay Kumar Singh, RSPCL’s Rajendra Rao, RSMM MD Pragya Kewalramani, and other officials.

