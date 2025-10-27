Rajasthan's ANTF tracks down Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, detained in US

Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Rajasthan Police Anti-Gangster Task Force (ANTF) has traced and detained Jagdeep Singh a.k.a. Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang currently associated with the Rohit Godara gang, in the US, an official said.

Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Dhurkot village in Moga district of Punjab, had been running criminal activities in India while living abroad for several years.

Under the direction of Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force/ATS/ANTF) Dinesh M.N., the ANTF had been closely monitoring the movements of the notorious gangster.

Jagga was actively involved in extortion and firing incidents for the Bishnoi gang in both Punjab and Rajasthan. Three years ago, he fled to Dubai on his passport and later illegally entered the US.

He had also jumped bail in multiple cases registered in Rajasthan, leading to the issuance of warrants against him. Jagdeep Singh has over a dozen criminal cases registered against him in Punjab and has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. In Rajasthan, he faces cases in Pratap Nagar and Sardarpura police stations of Jodhpur.

He was accused in the March 2017 firing and death threat case against Dr. Sunil Chandak in Pratap Nagar.

Later, in September 2017, he was jailed along with Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the murder of Vasudev Israni in Sardarpura. The operation was executed under the supervision of former Deputy Inspector General of Police Yogesh Yadav and current DIG Deepak Bhargava.

The AGTF conducted multiple raids at Jagga's hideouts in India and gathered intelligence on his foreign network. With the help of international law enforcement coordination, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Jagga near the Canada-US border.

Jagdeep Singh is currently in the custody of US authorities.

An official said that legal proceedings for his extradition to India have begun. Once extradited, the AGTF expects to obtain crucial information regarding other members and financial operations of the Bishnoi-Godara network.

Additional cases will be filed under relevant provisions, including Section 111 of the Indian Penal Code, and strict action will be taken against those aiding organised crime.

The operation was carried out by Additional Superintendent of Police Siddhant Sharma, along with officers Narottam Verma, Ravindra Pratap, Sunil Jangid, Manish Sharma, Kamal Puri, Head Constable Ramesh Kumar, and Constables Subhash Chand and Surendra Kumar.

--IANS

arc/pgh