Rajasthan: 'Yuva Shakti Diwas' tomorrow; projects worth Rs 485cr likely to be launched

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) As part of the Rajasthan Diwas celebrations, the state government will observe ‘Rajasthan Yuva Shakti Diwas’ on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma set to launch and dedicate development projects worth Rs 485 crore focused on youth empowerment.

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The initiative is in line with the state government’s vision of achieving the goal of Viksit Rajasthan–2047.

The programme will be held at Tagore Public School, Mansarovar, where 9,432 youths who have completed training in fields such as artificial intelligence and web designing will be awarded skill upgradation certificates.

The training programmes were conducted through state institutions including the Rajasthan Centre of Advanced Technology (RCAT), Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL), and the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC).

During the event, Viability Gap Funding worth Rs 11.45 crore will also be distributed to 403 startups to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among youth.

Additionally, a cheque will be handed over to the first beneficiary under the ‘Chief Minister Yuva Swarozgar Yojana’, aimed at encouraging self-employment among young people.

A short film titled “Yuvaon Ka Utthan” (Upliftment of Youth), highlighting the Rajasthan government’s initiatives for youth empowerment, will also be screened during the programme.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Department of Tourism will organise a series of cultural and heritage programmes across Jaipur from March 17 to 19 as part of the Rajasthan Diwas celebrations.

Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar said that several events showcasing the state’s art, culture and traditions will be held at tourist and religious sites across the city.

Rajasthan’s rich heritage, folk arts and cultural traditions will be the central attractions of these programmes, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to experience the vibrant folk culture of the state.

She said the Department of Tourism will organise a special aarti ceremony at Brij Nidhi Temple on March 17 at 7.30 a.m.

On the same day at 7 p.m., the National School of Drama (NSD) will present the play “Samudra Manthan” at the central courtyard of Jawahar Kala Kendra. The play has been directed by NSD’s Chittaranjan Tripathi.

In collaboration with Hunter Hikers, the Department of Tourism will also organise nature hikes on March 17 and 18, starting at 6.45 a.m. on both days.

On March 17, the hike will take place from Garh Ganesh Temple to Gaitore Ki Chhatriyan, covering a distance of approximately six kilometres.

On March 18, the hike will be conducted from Khedi Gate to Sagar Lake in Amer, also covering around six kilometres.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Jaipur Heritage Foundation, a heritage walk will be organised on March 18 at 7 a.m. The walk will begin at Chaturbhuj Ji Temple in Choti Chopad and proceed to Gem Cinema.

Riar further said that a grand cultural evening will be organised at the premises of Albert Hall Museum on the occasion of Rajasthan Day, which will be celebrated this year on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (March 19).

The event will feature performances by renowned folk artists including Padma Shri awardee Anwar Khan Manganiyar and Tagaram Bhil along with their respective troupes.

The programme will also include performances by local artists, Kathak dance recitals and specially choreographed cultural presentations.

The evening will conclude with a grand fireworks display in the presence of distinguished guests.

--IANS

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