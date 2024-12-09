Rajasthan will leave an indelible mark in the country and the world in terms of development Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary on Monday said that Rajasthan would leave an indelible mark here in the country and in the world in terms of development through the Rising Rajasthan summit.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said "Rising Rajasthan holds a special place in the entire country. There is a lot of potential in every field here.. Agriculture will be the biggest industry in the coming times and it has a lot of potential. The work our CM has done in a year is visible today. Rajasthan will leave an indelible mark here in the country and in the world in terms of development."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said that the government has taken a very big step in the field investment.

"Taking forward the vision and leadership of PM Modi, the state government has taken a very big step in the field investment. Looking at the various investment possibilities in Rajasthan, a lot of investors are coming to the state. Today is a big day for the state," Bairwa said speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari present at the event said that it was a golden moment for Rajasthan and a lot of investment was expected in tourism.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM said "This is a golden moment for Rajasthan. All investors are very excited. A lot of investment is expected to come in tourism and there is a lot of scope for it in Rajasthan. Every type of tourism is going to grow in Rajasthan. This event shows the strength of the government and they will work together with the administration to make sure everything goes well and the event succeeds.."

The landmark occasion, will be graced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, promises to highlight Rajasthan's strides in development, innovation, and industrial growth.

The prominent industrialists of the country are also participating in the event to explore the investment opportunities in the state. (ANI)