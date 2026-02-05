Rajasthan will lead India’s stone industry: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said the state government is committed to making Rajasthan’s stone industry the leading force in the country, citing the sector’s rich legacy, global recognition and strong growth potential.

Read More

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural session of India StoneMart at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

“Rajasthan’s stones have a distinct and globally recognised identity. From prestigious institutions to historic forts and palaces across the country, Rajasthan stone has left an indelible mark,” Sharma said, adding that the industry is now fully prepared to scale new heights with government support.

Urging entrepreneurs to work collectively, Sharma said India StoneMart reflects the vision of a “new Rajasthan” and has emerged as a global platform showcasing the strength and potential of India’s natural stone industry. He congratulated C-DOS, RIICO and Laghu Udyog Bharti for organising the event.

Highlighting key features of the exhibition, the Chief Minister said that for the first time, India StoneMart has introduced a website in over 26 international languages, a dedicated mobile application and an expanded exhibition area, enhancing its global outreach.

Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is fast emerging as a global manufacturing hub. Initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat have infused fresh confidence into industries. “Indian granite, marble and sandstone are known worldwide. Along with being a major exporter, India is becoming a hub for value addition and innovation,” he said, calling it a “golden opportunity” for the stone sector.

The Chief Minister said the Rajasthan government has ensured a policy-stable and investment-friendly environment for industries, including the stone sector. Measures such as a single-window clearance system, strengthened industrial infrastructure, improved logistics and simplified procedures have made it easier for entrepreneurs to establish businesses.

He said that of the Rs 35 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, work on projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore has already commenced.

Emphasising Rajasthan’s mineral wealth, Sharma said the state has deposits of 85 types of minerals. Makrana and Kishangarh marble, as well as stones from Rajsamand, Jalore, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara, enjoy global recognition. He added that Rajasthan’s centuries-old tradition of craftsmanship and its world-renowned artisans remain the backbone of the industry.

“The real strength of this sector lies in its skilled artisans and hardworking labourers,” the Chief Minister said, assuring that the government is committed to worker safety, dignity, skill development, modern equipment, improved working conditions and fair wages.

Criticising the previous government, Sharma said the absence of a clear industrial policy had led to industrial migration and loss of employment opportunities. “Our government is working with transparency and fairness, with a firm resolve to make Rajasthan a $350-billion economy by 2030,” he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, is fully committed to promoting the stone industry. He said investment-friendly policies, single-window clearances and procedural simplification are providing significant relief to entrepreneurs and will help position Rajasthan’s stone sector on the global stage.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister conferred Lifetime Achievement Awards on Anil Chaudhary, Director of Shriram Mega Structure, and Mukesh Chandra Agarwal, Managing Director of Ever Shine Marbles, for their outstanding contributions to the stone industry.

Earlier, Sharma inaugurated India StoneMart 2026 by cutting the ribbon and visiting various exhibition stalls. Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, All India Organising Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharti Prakash Chand, Chairman of R.K. Marbles Ashok Patni, representatives from Iran and Turkey, and senior officials from Laghu Udyog Bharti, RIICO and SIDOS were among those present.

--IANS

arc/skp