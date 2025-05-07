Rajasthan: Training sessions held in Jaipur on possible enemy attack

Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) Superintendent of Police and Nodal Officer for Community Policing, Pankaj Chaudhary (IPS), on Wednesday, conducted a series of awareness and training sessions on a possible enemy attack preparedness across schools and slum areas in Jaipur.

The programme aimed to educate students, teachers, and local residents on emergency response measures such as air raid sirens and blackout procedures.

The first session was held at 9:30 AM at The Cambridge School, Mahesh Nagar, as part of a public awareness campaign. The event began with the National Anthem and was attended by the school staff, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, social workers, media personnel, and the Mahesh Nagar Police Station team.

SP Chaudhary addressed the gathering, explaining in detail the purpose and procedure of siren alerts and blackouts during wartime scenarios. He emphasised the importance of public readiness in facing emergency situations, especially in sensitive areas.

At 10:00 AM, the training moved to the Kathputli Nagar slum area, where residents were given a live demonstration on how to respond to air raid sirens and implement blackout protocols. The focus was on spreading awareness among vulnerable communities about safety and survival strategies in the event of an enemy attack.

The final session was held at 11:00 AM at the Central Sanskrit University, Triveni Nagar, where hundreds of students participated.

The event started with the National Anthem, followed by a siren demonstration and video presentation.

SP Chaudhary expressed pride in the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting its significance in national security.

Addressing students, faculty members, and dignitaries, including Professor Sudesh Kumar Sharma, Director of the university, Chaudhary reiterated that India’s unity and preparedness serve as a model for the world. He stressed that in times of war or national crisis, citizens must stand united and informed.

Professor Sharma also shared personal insights from his experiences in Jammu and Kashmir, elaborating on the real-world relevance of siren alerts and blackout procedures.

The detailed discussions provided valuable knowledge to students, reinforcing the need for civic awareness and national responsibility.

--IANS

arc/dan