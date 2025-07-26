Rajasthan to plant 2.5 crore saplings in a single day on Hariyali Teej

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) In a massive green initiative under Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan, the Rajasthan government will plant 2.5 crore saplings across the state in a single day on the occasion of Hariyali Teej (July 27).

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will launch the campaign during the 76th State-Level Van Mahotsav in Jaipur, aiming to boost environmental conservation and public participation in tree plantation.

CM Sharma will inaugurate the 76th State-Level Van Mahotsav on the occasion of Hariyali Teej on July 27 (Sunday) at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University campus in Madau village, Jaipur.

The event marks a significant step in the state’s ongoing green mission — Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the Rajasthan government has set an ambitious target of planting 50 crore saplings over five years.

As part of this mission, 2.5 crore saplings will be planted in a single day across the state during this year’s forest festival. During the event, Chief Minister Sharma will participate in tree plantation and establish a 'Matribhoomi Vann' on campus. Drone-assisted seed plantation will also be carried out as part of the initiative. CM Sharma will visit a special exhibition by the Forest Department and present the Amrita Devi Award to individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to forest and wildlife conservation.

The event will see participation from public representatives, senior government officials, environmentalists, NCC and Scout cadets, students, NGOs, private institutions, and citizens.

Following the Jaipur event, the Chief Minister will also attend a similar forest festival and plantation programme in Mandawara village (Dhod block) of Sikar district. In a statewide drive, district-level forest festivals will be held simultaneously in all districts, aiming to green Rajasthan through massive public participation.

Last year, under the same mission, 2 crore saplings were planted in a single day and 7 crore in total. This year, the state has doubled the target to 10 crore saplings, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

