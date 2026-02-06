Rajasthan stone globally renowned: Dy CM Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) From Ayodhya’s Ram Temple to Delhi’s Akshardham, from iconic hotels to centuries-old monuments, Rajasthan’s stone has long been the backbone of India’s architectural heritage.

Its strength, durability, and beauty have made it the preferred choice not only for major religious and cultural sites in India but also for temples and structures in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Europe, and several parts of Asia.

The state’s pink sandstone, Makrana marble, and Jodhpur stone have helped carry Indian craftsmanship to a global stage, strengthening Rajasthan’s identity as a world leader in traditional stone architecture.

Against this backdrop, Rajasthan’s legacy took centrestage once again at India Stonemart 2026. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the Architecture Festival under India Stonemart 2026 on Friday at JECC, Sitapura, where winners of the 12th All India Stone Architecture Awards 2025 were felicitated. Celebrating the state’s architectural and craft legacy,

Diya Kumari said that Rajasthan’s stone has lent its character to some of the world’s most magnificent structures.

“Rajasthan’s stone is globally renowned. Its contribution can be seen in the Ram Temple, Akshardham Temple, other major religious sites, prestigious hotels, and historic buildings. It is a matter of great pride for our state that the imprint of our soil and stone is visible around the world,” she said.

She emphasised that India Stonemart serves as a powerful platform for artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs connected with the stone, handicrafts, handloom, and marble industries.

“This event offers international visibility to small artisans, enhances learning opportunities, and significantly boosts export prospects.” Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “development and heritage,” she urged that architectural and design elements from Rajasthan’s historic buildings be incorporated into modern construction.

“Jaipur holds a special place in global architecture. As the world’s first planned city, it continues to inspire architects everywhere,” she said.

The event saw participation from representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharti, SIDOS, and a large number of architects from across the country.

--IANS

arc/dan