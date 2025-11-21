Rajasthan: Staff, students to wear local costumes once a week

Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) In a move aimed at strengthening cultural awareness among school children, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar has endorsed a proposal from the government of India requiring students and staff in Rajasthan’s schools to wear local traditional costumes one day every week.

Following his approval, the minister has directed the Education Department to begin steps toward implementing the initiative across the state.

According to information released by the minister’s office, the proposal was sent by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The Central government has emphasised that encouraging the use of local attire in both government and private schools will help children connect with their cultural roots.

The initiative specifically recommends the use of local costumes but excludes the wearing of jewellery or ornaments during school hours.

Officials believe this weekly observance will play a significant role in preserving Rajasthan’s vibrant folk culture.

By allowing students to experience and display traditional clothing, the government hopes to promote pride in regional identity while fostering respect for India’s cultural diversity.

The proposal highlights that young learners often develop a stronger sense of belonging and social understanding when exposed to their heritage in meaningful ways. In addition to local costumes, the government of India has also recommended that states promote the use of handloom textiles in school and university uniforms once a week.

The suggestion aims to deepen students’ appreciation for India’s rich textile legacy and simultaneously support local artisans and handloom weavers.

Incorporating handloom fabrics into uniforms, officials say, would familiarise students with traditional craftsmanship and encourage long-term cultural engagement.

Minister Madan Dilawar has welcomed both the cultural and educational benefits outlined in the proposal.

Calling it an “innovative step” for Rajasthan’s education system, he instructed departmental officials to prepare the framework needed for implementation.

The Education Department is expected to begin consultations with school administrators, issue guidelines, and determine the day on which local costumes will be worn.

The initiative is being seen as part of the broader push to integrate cultural learning into everyday schooling, ensuring that students remain connected to their heritage while pursuing modern education.

--IANS

arc/dan