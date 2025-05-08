Rajasthan: Sounds of siren in Jaisalmer, explosions heard as state on high alert

Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, explosions were reportedly heard in Jaisalmer while sounds of sirens echoed across the region on Thursday, prompting a swift response by the administration. Residents also observed bright flashes of light in the night sky, intensifying concerns.

It needs to be mentioned here that Rajasthan remains on high alert. Jaisalmer district administration imposed a mandatory blackout from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Additional Collector Parsaram Saini appealed to residents to strictly adhere to the blackout guidelines, urging them to switch off all lights inside and outside their homes, and to cover windows with curtains.

The administration emphasised the importance of cooperation during this critical period.

Officials claimed that Pakistan launched a drone strike in Jaisalmer late on Thursday night. The Indian Army successfully intercepted and foiled the drone attack.

Meanwhile, in response to the heightened threat, a red alert has been issued in Barmer and Sri Ganganagar districts, and people have been advised to remain indoors. Several border districts have imposed mandatory blackouts as a precautionary measure. In Bikaner city and nearby border towns and villages, as the siren sounded at 9 p.m. on Thursday, a full blackout commenced.

Security was notably tightened at Nal airport, with fire brigade teams and administrative officials moving onto high alert. Officers coordinated closely with villagers, advising them to report any suspicious activity and maintain complete darkness as a precaution. Villagers along the border remained vigilant through the night. The blackout extended across several settlements.

Blackouts have been ordered in Jodhpur, Barmer, and Jaisalmer from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. to minimise visibility during potential aerial threats. In light of the emergency, leaves of doctors, medical staff, and police personnel have been cancelled across Rajasthan.

In Sri Ganganagar, markets were closed early at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while public movement has been restricted around the Jawai Dam area in Pali.

District administrations in all Pakistan-bordering regions have issued strict safety guidelines for residents. The 1,070-km-long India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan has been completely sealed. Air defence systems have been activated in major cities, and Intelligence reports indicate significant Pakistani troop activity near border villages.

Indian Air Force jets are conducting continuous surveillance and operations from more than five airbases across the Western Sector. All flight operations from Bikaner, Kishangarh (Ajmer), and Jodhpur airports have been suspended until further notice. Four flights from Jaipur airport were cancelled on Thursday, and IndiGo Airlines has suspended all its services to and from Bikaner.

Meanwhile, North Western Railway has cancelled the leaves of all its officers and employees in view of the emergency situation.

Additionally, security forces have increased surveillance and presence in villages along the Rajasthan border, maintaining high operational readiness amid the ongoing tensions.

