Rajasthan SOG cracks exam fraud case, absconding accused held

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has cracked down on a recruitment exam fraud syndicate involving the use of “dummy candidates”, arresting a key accused who had been on the run for nearly two years and was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000.

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The arrested accused, Sunil Bishnoi, had been absconding since 2023, with SOG teams conducting continuous raids to trace him. SOG ADG Vishal Bansal said the case is linked to the RPSC Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) Grade-II Competitive Examination, 2022.

The exam, initially held on December 24, 2022, was cancelled the same day due to a General Knowledge paper leak and was later re-conducted on January 29, 2023. Investigations revealed that the actual candidate, Sampatlal Mali, did not appear in either paper. Instead, two dummy candidates took the exam on his behalf.

According to the SOG, Sunil Bishnoi appeared for the General Knowledge and Educational Psychology paper at Government Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Chetak Circle, Udaipur, on January 29, 2023, impersonating the original candidate.

The second dummy candidate, who appeared for the Science paper, is still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him. Officials believe Bishnoi’s interrogation could reveal key links to the wider network of middlemen involved in the racket.

Despite the fraud, Sampatlal Mali had been provisionally selected for the post of Senior Teacher Grade-II (Science). However, his appointment was halted after a complaint was filed at the RPSC headquarters in Ajmer. Mali was earlier arrested on January 13.

A case has been registered against Bishnoi under relevant sections of the IPC and the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022. The investigation is being led by Prakash Kumar Sharma.

The SOG is now expanding its probe to identify other dummy candidates, middlemen, and individuals involved in the larger recruitment fraud network.

--IANS

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