Rajasthan SOG arrest 20 with fake taekwondo certificates in teacher recruitment scam

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG), on Friday, unearthed a major fraud in the Grade III Teacher Direct Recruitment Examination 2022, where candidates allegedly attempted to secure government jobs under the 'Outstanding Sportsperson' quota using forged Taekwondo certificates and fake verification reports.

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According to Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General of Police (SOG), 20 accused persons -- including 19 candidates and one accomplice -- have been arrested in connection with the case.

On March 12, 2026, the SOG conducted coordinated raids across 14 districts in Rajasthan and one location in Haryana, leading to the arrest of the accused involved in the alleged fraud.

The investigation revealed that a fake email account was created to impersonate the Taekwondo Federation of India and submit fraudulent verification reports for candidates, who had submitted fake sports certificates.

The scam came to light after investigators recovered a screenshot of an email from an employee's mobile phone referring to the verification of sports certificates of 39 candidates.

During scrutiny, officers noticed a spelling mistake in the word "Secretary", raising suspicion about the authenticity of the email.

Further inquiry revealed that the fake email ID had been created in Dubai and operated by Vimalendu Kumar Jha.

Acting on this information, the SOG arrested Jha and later apprehended his associate Ravi Sharma.

Investigators also recovered the SIM card used to create the fraudulent email account.

According to officials, the accused allegedly copied the original email sent by the Directorate of Elementary Education to the Taekwondo Federation and created a similar-looking email ID.

Using this account, they submitted favourable verification reports for candidates possessing forged sports certificates to facilitate their recruitment.

A case has been registered at the SOG Police Station under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act.

The investigation is being conducted by Rajasthan Deputy Superintendent of Police Babulal Murariya under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (SOG) Paris Anil Deshmukh.

Officials said preliminary investigation has also revealed the involvement of middlemen, who allegedly arranged fake sports quota certificates, in exchange for large sums of money, and further arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

--IANS

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