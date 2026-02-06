Rajasthan SOG arrest 2 doctors in fake FMGE certificate racket

Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG), on Friday, arrested two doctors holding MBBS degrees from abroad for allegedly providing fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) pass certificates, enabling unqualified candidates to obtain medical internships and registrations in Rajasthan.

The main accused, Bhanaram Mali alias Bhanu (30), a resident of Jhalawar district and currently residing in Jaipur, was apprehended at Delhi airport on February 2.

According to the SOG, Bhanaram had been absconding for months, moving across Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Kazakhstan and Nepal to evade arrest.

Another accused, Indraraj Singh Gurjar (27), a resident of Karauli and currently staying in Dausa, has also been arrested.

The arrests were confirmed by ADG (SOG) Vishal Bansal, who said that investigations are ongoing into the role of 73 other doctors, who obtained MBBS degrees from abroad.

ADG SOG Bansal said that the SOG had earlier arrested three persons -- Abhayyut Piyush Kumar Dwivedi, Devendra Singh Gurjar, and Shubham Gurjar -- for procuring and using forged FMGE passing certificates.

The mastermind, Bhanaram Mali alias Bhanu, had fled abroad soon after, travelling through Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Kazakhstan, and Nepal to evade arrest.

Under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Paris Deshmukh, a team led by Investigating Officer (IO), Harpal Singh, relentlessly tracked the absconding accused.

The SOG received intelligence that Bhanaram was returning to India on February 2, 2026.

Acting swiftly, the team apprehended Bhanaram at Delhi Airport the same day.

He was formally arrested on February 3 and is currently in police custody till February 7.

Investigations said that Bhanaram, himself an MBBS graduate from abroad, charged money from several candidates and arranged forged FMGE qualifying certificates to help them secure internship eligibility with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC).

It has now emerged that around 73 foreign-educated MBBS graduates, who had not cleared the FMGE, were provided similar forged certificates and had applied for internship based on these fake documents.

A fresh case was registered on February 4 to probe this wider network.

Further inquiry led by IO Jitendra Navariya exposed the role of another accused, Imraj Singh Gurjar, who had obtained a fake FMGE certificate for himself after completing MBBS from Kazakhstan.

On the basis of the forged certificate, Imraj Singh Gurjar secured internship at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Alwar, and later received provisional registration from RMC.

Imraj Singh Gurjar is also accused of helping other candidates obtain fake documents through his links with Bhanaram.

He was detained from Dausa and arrested on February 5, and has been remanded to police custody till February 10.

The SOG is continuing the investigation into the involvement of all 73 foreign-educated doctors who allegedly benefitted from the fraudulent scheme.

The probe into the fake FMGE certification racket is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.

