Rajasthan SIR: Jaipur tops list in deletions, urban constituencies worst hit

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has led to a massive reshaping of Rajasthan’s voter base, with 41,84,819 names removed from the draft electoral rolls across 199 assembly constituencies of the state.

District-wise data shows that Jaipur recorded the highest number of deletions, with 5.36 lakh voter names removed, followed by Jodhpur (2.57 lakh) and Udaipur (1.95 lakh). Other districts with large-scale deletions include Bhilwara (1.68 lakh), Kota (1.59 lakh) and Ajmer (1.52 lakh).

At the other end of the spectrum, Jaisalmer saw the lowest impact, with 23,420 names deleted, followed by Barmer (47,669) and Bharatpur (73,875). The draft lists were released on Tuesday, excluding the Anta assembly constituency.

According to election officials, the deletions account for a significant portion of the electorate, particularly in urban constituencies, where 10 to 11.5 per cent of voter names have been struck off. In contrast, rural constituencies have seen an average deletion of about 5 per cent. Jaipur and Jodhpur see maximum deletions.

Major districts affected by the SIR exercise include Jaipur with 5,36,000, Jodhpur: 2,57,831, Udaipur: 1,95,748, Bhilwara: 1,68,257, Kota: 1,59,788, Ajmer: 1,52,684, Sikar: 1,43,850, Bikaner: 1,28,949, Pali: 1,25,549, Jhunjhunu: 1,16,082, Banswara: 1,14,800, Alwar: 1,10,245, Jalore: 97,806, Nagaur: 91,752, Dausa: 79,320, Rajsamand: 73,984, Bharatpur: 73,875, Barmer: 47,669 and Jaisalmer: 23,420.

Apart from deletions, around 11 lakh voters whose details could not be mapped with earlier records will receive notices asking them to submit supporting documents.

These voters must file claims with valid identity proof at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office by January 15. Those seeking inclusion of their names in the voter list will have to submit Form-6 along with a declaration.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that the deletions were carried out after identifying voters who had permanently migrated, could not be traced at their registered addresses, were deceased, or had duplicate entries. Such voters will not receive further notices, but can file claims with documentary evidence if they object to the deletion. The SIR exercise has also had a visible political footprint.

Constituencies such as Bhilwara, Sardarpura (former CM Ashok Gehlot’s seat), Civil Lines, Sanganer (Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s constituency), and Vidyadhar Nagar (Deputy CM Diya Kumari’s seat) figure among the assembly segments with the highest proportion of deletions.

--IANS

arc/skp