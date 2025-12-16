Rajasthan SIR: 41.85 lakh voters deleted, notices to be issued to 11 lakh

Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Rajasthan, the Election Department has released the draft list of voters whose names have been removed.

According to official data, a total of 41.85 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls for various reasons.

The draft voter list has been made public on the official website of the Election Department, allowing citizens to verify the status of their names.

Along with the draft list, the Election Department has released separate lists of voters who were found to be absent, permanently shifted, deceased and already enrolled elsewhere.

The draft findings show that 29.6 lakh voters (5.43 per cent) were marked as shifted or absent, 8.75 lakh (1.6 per cent) were found deceased, and 3.44 lakh voters (0.63 per cent) were enrolled at multiple places. Names of voters enrolled at more than one location will be retained at only one place.

The Election Department clarified that genuine voters whose names were deleted can be re-added during the claims and objections period from December 17, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan clarified that individual notices will not be sent to voters whose names appear on the deleted list. However, if any eligible voter believes their name has been wrongly removed, they can file a claim with supporting documents to get it restored. About 11 lakh voters could not be mapped during the SIR process. These include individuals who were not covered in the previous SIR and those who failed to submit the required documents earlier. Notices will be issued to these voters at the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) level.

After receiving the notice, affected voters can submit the necessary certificates and apply for re-inclusion in the voter list. The draft voter list has been prepared at 41 districts, 199 Assembly constituencies and 61,136 polling stations.

To ensure transparency, the list will also be shared with all recognised political parties, enabling them to raise objections or suggestions within the stipulated time. New voters can apply now.

The Election Commission has also opened the process for adding new names to the voter list. All district collectors have been instructed to spread awareness so that citizens can verify their voter status. Those whose names are missing can apply using Form-6. Young citizens turning 18 years old by April 1, July 1, or October 1, 2026, can also apply in advance.

As per SIR rules, no voter’s name will be permanently removed without a hearing. A written order must be issued by the concerned SDM or Tehsildar. Voters can appeal first to the Collector and then to the Chief Electoral Officer.

The Election Department stated that this exercise aims to make the voter list accurate and up to date, ensuring that no eligible citizen is deprived of their voting rights.

During Rajasthan’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, enumeration forms were collected from 5.04 crore voters (92.34 per cent).

--IANS

arc/dan