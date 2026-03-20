Rajasthan: Sikar police clarifies reports on surveillance of Khatushyam Temple

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Emphasising heightened security at the revered Khatu Shyam Temple, Sikar Superintendent of Police Praveen Nayak on Friday said that authorities are continuously working to strengthen safety arrangements at the shrine, which witnesses lakhs of devotees throughout the year.

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He also dismissed reports claiming that individuals recently arrested in Ghaziabad had conducted surveillance or clicked photographs of the temple.

Addressing the media, Nayak said the Sikar Police has been in touch with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Ghaziabad. However, no evidence has been shared so far to confirm that the arrested accused had taken photographs of the temple.

“We have not received any information indicating that the accused visited Sikar or clicked pictures of the Khatu Shyam Temple and its surroundings,” he clarified.

Located in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, the temple is among the most prominent pilgrimage centres in northern India.

Dedicated to Lord Khatu Shyam, believed to be an incarnation of Barbarika, the grandson of Bhima from the Mahabharata, the shrine draws massive crowds, especially during the annual Phalgun Mela.

On temple security, Nayak said the administration remains proactive in upgrading safety measures in view of the shrine’s significance and heavy footfall.

“We are always open to adopting innovative measures to enhance security at the temple premises. Our ERTP team has visited the site and conducted mock drills. Considering the large number of devotees arriving from different places, efforts are ongoing to further strengthen the security framework,” he said.

He added that discussions are underway regarding the installation of baggage scanners and other advanced arrangements.

“We are working to implement these measures at the earliest to ensure robust security,” he said.

The clarification follows media reports claiming that six individuals arrested in Ghaziabad had allegedly clicked photographs of the temple, raising concerns over a potential security threat.

--IANS

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