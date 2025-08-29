Rajasthan SI recruitment matter: Names of 'big fish' yet to emerge, says Union Minister

Jodhpur, Aug 29 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that in the SI recruitment exam paper leak case, the investigation is still underway and the names of the “big fish” are yet to come out.

Speaking to the media on Friday during his visit to his home district, Shekhawat urged patience and said that the truth would come out once the Special Operations Group (SOG) completes its probe.

Referring to the Rajasthan High Court’s cancellation of the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam, Shekhawat said: “The court has cancelled the exam, but the final decision is yet to come. The SOG is investigating the matter. Respecting the court’s decision, we should wait for the investigation to be completed. The BJP’s resolution has always been that those who played with the future of the youth must be punished.”

The court, while quashing the exam, had observed that RPSC members were also involved.

On this, Shekhawat commented that those revealed so far are “small fishes” and the “big fishes” are yet to be exposed. He reminded that before the elections, he had warned that many “white-collar” people talking big today would eventually be found behind bars.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, Shekhawat accused them of mocking the Constitution while pretending to uphold it.

He said: “The Congress needs deep introspection. Rahul Gandhi has lost more than 100 elections across different places. That is why he is frustrated. I sympathise with him but advise him to introspect.”

On global trade challenges and the US tariff issue, Shekhawat said India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and small industries. He recalled how India overcame sanctions after Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s nuclear tests and expressed confidence that India would once again turn challenges into opportunities by improving quality and reducing costs.

At Jodhpur airport, the Union Minister also paid tribute to BSF jawan Ramesh Popawat, who was martyred while on duty in West Bengal. He met the bereaved family members and consoled them. The martyr’s last rites will be held with full military honors in his native village Boyle.

--IANS

arc/pgh