Rajasthan setting new benchmarks in water conservation: Union Minister Paatil

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan is setting new benchmarks in water conservation and will soon emerge as a national model for water self-sufficiency.

He emphasised that no state understands the importance of water better than Rajasthan, and the ongoing initiatives under the ‘Jal Sanchay–Jan Bhagidari–Jan Andolan’ program will serve as an inspiration for the entire nation.

Addressing the event in Mandrela, Jhunjhunu, Paatil said that unprecedented work is being done in the state to make every drop of rainwater count, while those responsible for irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission during the previous government’s tenure “will not be spared.”

Chief Minister Sharma, addressing the gathering, said that responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for public participation in water conservation, migrant Rajasthanis and citizens across the state are coming forward to make Rajasthan water self-reliant.

He urged people to take a pledge to conserve rainwater in every village and every farm for the prosperity of future generations.

Sharma was addressing the ‘Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari-Jan Andolan’ program organised at Mandrela, Jhunjhunu, in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil.

He stated that serious irregularities had taken place in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) during the previous government’s tenure.

“Our government has taken concrete action against those responsible, and no one involved in the JJM irregularities will be spared,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that the government is working tirelessly to ensure adequate water availability through projects such as the Ram Jalsetu Link Project and new water conservation initiatives.

He noted that while the previous government made no effort to bring Yamuna water to Shekhawati, the current administration has signed an MoU with the Haryana Government for the Yamuna Water Agreement, and work on its DPR is in progress.

Similarly, an MoU has been signed with the Central government and the Madhya Pradesh government for the Ram Jalsetu Link Project, which will ensure irrigation and drinking water supply in 17 districts of Eastern Rajasthan.

Highlighting achievements, the Chief Minister said, “We have accomplished more in one and a half years than the previous government could in its full term.”

He informed that the government has already spent Rs 13,000 crore on water-related projects compared to Rs 4,500 crore by the previous government. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 1.3 million new household tap connections have been provided in just one and a half years, whereas the previous government could provide only 1.75 lakh connections in the same period.

--IANS

