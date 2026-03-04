Rajasthan: Search continues for missing IAS officer Subodh Agarwal

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) The search operation for accused Subodh Agarwal and others is continuing on a war footing across multiple states.

Read More

As of March 4, the operation has entered its 16th day, spanning from February 17, 2026, to March 4, 2026. A total of 40 dedicated search teams have been deployed for the operation.

These teams comprise senior police officials, including Additional Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Police Inspectors, and other officers.

The entire operation is being closely supervised by Deputy Inspectors General of Police and Superintendents of Police to ensure effective coordination and swift action.

Extensive searches have been conducted at more than 100 locations across approximately 21 cities in Rajasthan and other states.

Key locations include Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Noida, Meerut, Prayagraj and Mumbai, along with several surrounding towns.

Searches have been carried out at the accused’s residences, properties of family members and associates, farmhouses, flats, hotels, and other suspected hideouts.

These include locations in C-Scheme, Nirman Nagar, Manyawas, and Bajaj Nagar Extension in Jaipur; Defence Colony and New Moti Bagh in New Delhi; Sector 39 in Faridabad; Sohna in Haryana; and Malabar Hill and Juhu in Mumbai, among others.

Approximately 50 individuals have been questioned so far, including close relatives, friends, domestic staff, drivers, and persons suspected of providing shelter. Additionally, four individuals allegedly connected to assisting the accused have been brought in for detailed interrogation.

A comprehensive technical investigation is also underway. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and other digital evidence from residences and associated properties across five major cities.

The authorities in Rajasthan have intensified action in connection with the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam, making continuous arrests.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating the case, which first came to light in June 2023 at the initiative of Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

Around 20 individuals have been named in the alleged scam, including several serving and retired officials and engineers.

The ACB conducted raids at nearly 15 locations across Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. During these operations, 10 accused were arrested, including one individual apprehended in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

A prominent name linked to the case is former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal. However, the ACB has so far been unable to trace him. The ACB has issued a lookout notice against Subodh Agarwal to prevent him from leaving the country. Such notices are typically issued when there is a possibility that an accused person may attempt to flee abroad.

On February 17, ACB teams conducted raids at Agarwal’s residences in Delhi and Jaipur, but he was not found at either location.

According to officials, he reportedly left his residence around 9 p.m. and switched off his mobile phone. Since then, there has been no information regarding his whereabouts.

--IANS

arc/dan